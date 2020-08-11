Cortech’s Sabre Chair weighs 38 lbs. and has an extreme load capacity of 1,500 lbs. Designed to stand alone or be ganged together, the ergonomic design provides maximum comfort using rotational molding technology. Features include:

Durable, one piece, rotationally molded design for increased strength.

Constructed of high impact “no break” polyethylene. No steel or wood components.

Can be bolted together, in place, as well as to the floor via concealed pilot holes.

Can be easily filled with sand through optional ballast door on site to weigh down.

Secures with tamperproof screws.

Easy to clean and maintain.

Flame retardant (passes Cal 133).

Test reports available upon request.

Manufactured to ISO Quality Standards in the USA.

Custom colors available upon request.

Assembly N/A Warranty 10-year warranty.

Cortech USA