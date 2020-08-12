California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the reappointment of Russ Nichols as director of the Division of Enterprise Information Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), where he has served in that role since 2015. He was director of strategic offender management systems at CDCR from 2010 to 2015. Nichols was MyCalPays technical project manager at the California State Controller’s Office from 2007 to 2009. He was application services and customer services manager at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from 1999 to 2007. He was a member of the Marine Reserve with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 to 1994. Nichols was confirmed to this position by the Senate in 2016.