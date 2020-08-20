California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the appointment of Ryan Morimune as chief of legislative affairs for administration at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). He has served as chief of staff and legislative director for State Senator Steven Bradford since 2017. Morimune was principal assistant in the Office of State Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer from 2016 to 2017. He was press secretary and legislative aide in the Office of State Assemblymember Susan Bonilla from 2014 to 2016. He was a policy intern for the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review and in the Office of State Assemblymember Jim Frazier from 2013 to 2014. Morimune earned a Master of Arts degree in sociology with an emphasis on race, ethnic relations and criminology from California State University, Sacramento.