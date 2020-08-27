Tim Easley was selected recently to serve as the warden of Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility in Larned, Kan.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership to the Kansas Department of Corrections,” said Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda, in a statement. “He is well respected by his peers and is the right person to continue to lead our staff at the Larned facility.”

Easley began his career with KDOC in 1996 as a Corrections Officer I, promoting to Corrections Officer II in 1998, then to Corrections Specialist I later that year. In 2000, Easley transferred to the Enforcement, Apprehension, and Investigations (EAI) unit and became a trusted EAI agent, promoting to Special Agent Supervisor in 2011. Easley was selected in 2014 to serve as deputy warden of the Larned facility.

The Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility opened in 1992 and is the newest and the smallest of the eight adult prisons of the Kansas Department of Corrections. Serving only males, the Central Unit has a capacity for 310 maximum-custody offenders and the West Unit houses up to 288 minimum-custody offenders.