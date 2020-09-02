Products 

Mobile Elevating Work Platform

Hy-Brid Lifts has introduced its PS-1430, a self-propelled electric scissor lift in the Pro Series that have high lifting capacities, low step-in heights and a lightweight design, making them the ideal choice for numerous applications.

Key features include:

  • Working height up to 20 ft
  • Weight allows machine to go on delicate flooring
  • Large working platform
  • Lifts 700 lbs.
  • LeakGuard Ready
  • Slide-out deck extension, with slip-resistant surface
  • Non-marking tires
  • 2-year parts and labor warranty
  • 5-year structural warranty

Standard features include:

  • Power to the platform
  • Proportional controls
  • Full-swing entrance door
  • Tool holder and parts tray
  • USB ports
  • Hour meter 

Hy-Brid Lifts

 

 