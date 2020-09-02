Mobile Elevating Work Platform
Hy-Brid Lifts has introduced its PS-1430, a self-propelled electric scissor lift in the Pro Series that have high lifting capacities, low step-in heights and a lightweight design, making them the ideal choice for numerous applications.
Key features include:
- Working height up to 20 ft
- Weight allows machine to go on delicate flooring
- Large working platform
- Lifts 700 lbs.
- LeakGuard Ready
- Slide-out deck extension, with slip-resistant surface
- Non-marking tires
- 2-year parts and labor warranty
- 5-year structural warranty
Standard features include:
- Power to the platform
- Proportional controls
- Full-swing entrance door
- Tool holder and parts tray
- USB ports
- Hour meter