Mobile Elevating Work Platform

Hy-Brid Lifts has introduced its PS-1430, a self-propelled electric scissor lift in the Pro Series that have high lifting capacities, low step-in heights and a lightweight design, making them the ideal choice for numerous applications.

Key features include:

Working height up to 20 ft

Weight allows machine to go on delicate flooring

Large working platform

Lifts 700 lbs.

LeakGuard Ready

Slide-out deck extension, with slip-resistant surface

Non-marking tires

2-year parts and labor warranty

5-year structural warranty

Standard features include:

Power to the platform

Proportional controls

Full-swing entrance door

Tool holder and parts tray

USB ports

Hour meter

Hy-Brid Lifts