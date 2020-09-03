Ceilings Designed for Safety & Security

Concealed locking ceilings are essential to ensuring security in behavioral healthcare and correctional facilities everywhere. Made from 18-gauge galvanized steel, the MetalWorks™ SecureLock™ ceiling system is point-load tested up to 850 lbs. Installing the tamper-resistant panels with the heavy-duty Prelude® XL® suspension system can help prevent unauthorized access to areas above the ceiling. Learn more about secure ceiling solutions at armstrongceilings.com/securelock

Armstrong Ceiling & Wall Solutions