Mike Heinricy was recently appointed as the warden of Iowa Medical and Classification Center, a medium-security correctional facility located in Coralville, Iowa.

His 17-year career in corrections began at the Anamosa prison in Anamosa, Iowa as a correctional officer in 2002. Throughout his career, he has been an officer, counselor, unit manager and deputy warden. The appointment of Heinricy was recommended to the board by a department hiring committee, which started its search earlier this year following the retirement of James McKinney, who had led the Coralville prison since 2015.