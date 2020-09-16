California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the appointment of William “Joe” Sullivan to the Board of Parole Hearings. Sullivan was warden at the California Correctional Institution from 2017 to 2020. He was Retired Annuitant Chief Deputy Warden for CDCR from 2011 to 2017, where he was Associate Director of General Population from 2008 to 2010 and Correctional Administrator from 1994 to 1997.

He served in several positions at California Correctional Institution from 1997 to 2008, including Warden and Chief Deputy Warden. Sullivan served as Supervisor of Correctional Education Programs at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, from 1993 to 1994 and at Preston School of Industry from 1992 to 1993.

He was Administrative Assistant to the Warden at California Correctional Institution from 1990 to 1992, where he was Supervisor of Vocational Instruction from 1988 to 1990. Sullivan served as Vocational Instructor at California Rehabilitation Center from 1984 to 1988. He earned a Master of Arts degree in educational administration from California State University, Los Angeles.