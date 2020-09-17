Cortech USA’s endurance floor-mounted desk is part of the company’s Endurance Furniture Series. This furniture line combines function and design and is ideal for continuous use in extreme environments.

Features of the endurance desk include the following:

durable, one piece, rotationally molded design for increased strength.

constructed of high impact “no break” polyethylene.

No steel or wood components with all plastic desk.

Stain resistant.

Easy to clean and maintain.

Bolt to the floor via concealed pilot holes with hardware of your choice.

Flame Retardant (passes Cal 133). Test reports available upon request.

Manufactured to ISO Quality Standards in the USA

Cortech