ICPA Launches News Online Learning Academy
The International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) recently launched “Achieve,” its new online Learning Academy.
Accessible worldwide, the curriculum is being led by prominent academics and accomplished practitioners that focuses on challenging areas in corrections. The four sessions include the following:
Session 1: Innovative Models of Offender Management and Intervention
Session 2: Staff Motivation and Well-Being
Session 3: Effective Community/Supervision Strategies
Session 4: Strategies for Women Offenders
Each topic area will be examined in three phases of 90 minutes held in November and December.
Phase 1: Webinar Lecture Presentations
Phase 2: Panel Q & A Discussion
Phase 3: Facilitated Chat Room Discussions—maximum 15 per room.
The speakers for the following sessions are as follows:
Session 1: Innovative Models of Offender Management and Intervention—Creating a Rehabilitative Culture
- Ben Crewe, Professor of Penology and Criminal Justice, Institute of Criminology, University of Cambridge, UK
- Kristian Mjåland, Associate Professor, University of Agder, Norway
- Gerhard Ploeg, Senior Adviser, Directorate of Norwegian Correctional Service
- Sonia Walsh, Governor, HMP Wayland, UK
- Benjamin CHIA, Commander, Cluster B, Singapore Prison Service
Session 2: Staff Motivation and Well-Being
- Brie Williams, University of California, USA
- Colette S. Peters, Director, Oregon Department of Corrections, USA
- Eric Lambert, Professor, Department of Criminal Justice, University of Nevada, Reno, USA
- Meghan Provost, Director, Workplace Wellness and Employee Well-being, Correctional Service Canada
Session 3: Effective Community/Supervision Strategies
- Fergus McNeill, Professor of Criminology & Social Work, University of Glasgow, UK
- Jake Phillips, Reader in Criminology, Sheffield Hallam University, UK
- Jason Hainsworth, Director, Strategy, Community Corrections NSW, Australia
Session 4: Strategies for Women Offenders
- Loraine Gelsthorpe, Director, Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, University of Cambridge, UK
- Emilie Coyle, Executive Director, Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, Canada
- Chontit Chuenurah, Director, Thailand Institute of Justice
Further information about the speakers can be found on https://bit.ly/3ck9ot8