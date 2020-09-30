ICPA Launches News Online Learning Academy

By CN Staff

The International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) recently launched “Achieve,” its new online Learning Academy.

Accessible worldwide, the curriculum is being led by prominent academics and accomplished practitioners that focuses on challenging areas in corrections. The four sessions include the following:

Session 1: Innovative Models of Offender Management and Intervention

Session 2: Staff Motivation and Well-Being

Session 3: Effective Community/Supervision Strategies

Session 4: Strategies for Women Offenders

Each topic area will be examined in three phases of 90 minutes held in November and December.

Phase 1: Webinar Lecture Presentations

Phase 2: Panel Q & A Discussion

Phase 3: Facilitated Chat Room Discussions—maximum 15 per room.

The speakers for the following sessions are as follows:

Session 1: Innovative Models of Offender Management and Intervention—Creating a Rehabilitative Culture

Ben Crewe, Professor of Penology and Criminal Justice, Institute of Criminology, University of Cambridge, UK

Kristian Mjåland, Associate Professor, University of Agder, Norway

Gerhard Ploeg, Senior Adviser, Directorate of Norwegian Correctional Service

Sonia Walsh, Governor, HMP Wayland, UK

Benjamin CHIA, Commander, Cluster B, Singapore Prison Service

Session 2: Staff Motivation and Well-Being

Brie Williams, University of California, USA

Colette S. Peters, Director, Oregon Department of Corrections, USA

Eric Lambert, Professor, Department of Criminal Justice, University of Nevada, Reno, USA

Meghan Provost, Director, Workplace Wellness and Employee Well-being, Correctional Service Canada

Session 3: Effective Community/Supervision Strategies

Fergus McNeill, Professor of Criminology & Social Work, University of Glasgow, UK

Jake Phillips, Reader in Criminology, Sheffield Hallam University, UK

Jason Hainsworth, Director, Strategy, Community Corrections NSW, Australia

Session 4: Strategies for Women Offenders

Loraine Gelsthorpe, Director, Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, University of Cambridge, UK

Emilie Coyle, Executive Director, Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, Canada

Chontit Chuenurah, Director, Thailand Institute of Justice

Further information about the speakers can be found on https://bit.ly/3ck9ot8