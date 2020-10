The Montana Department of Corrections recently appointed Deputy Warden Jim Salmonsen as acting warden at Montana State Prison, which is located in Deer Lodge, approximately 140 miles southwest of Great Falls.

Salmonsen’s appointment follows the resignation of Warden Lynn Guyer from the position this past July. Salmonsen is a 31-year veteran at the prison and is temporarily serving as warden as the state department conducted a search to permanently fill the position.