The Vesta™ chair collection provides a unique blend of ultra-safe design with a humanized aesthetic appeal. The sweeping form fully contacts the floor to mitigate ligature points and can be ballasted for extra security. The rotationally molded polyethylene is easy to sanitize and provides superior durability. Norix intensive-use furniture is extraordinary by design, surpassing industry standards for strength, safety, and long-term performance.

Norix