Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Executive Armond Budish recently announced the appointment of Michelle Henry as Cuyahoga County Warden. Henry most recently served as Correction Warden Assistant I at the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton, Ohio, where she conducted investigations, served as a liaison for outside law enforcement agencies, and conducted security inspections and surveillance.

From 2008 to 2015, Henry served as Correction Specialist at the Lorain Correctional Institution. In this position she supervised inmate housing units, facilitated inmate programs, daily activities and safety and sanitation inspections. Prior to that, Henry served as Corrections Captain at the Lorain Correctional Institution. In this role, she was focused on prison management, security, scheduling, and evaluations and served as a correction lieutenant supervisor.

Added Cuyahoga County Sheriff David G. Schilling, “In her role as warden, Ms. Henry will be crucial to our commitment to continue to improve the jail, especially during this very trying and difficult pandemic.”