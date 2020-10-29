Deputy Warden Curtis Moffat was recently promoted to warden at Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Moffat has served as deputy warden for Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) since October 2016. He has been employed in the field of corrections since January 1997.

He began his career with the State of Nebraska as a correctional officer after completing his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Chadron State College. He worked at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in a variety of settings from minimum custody dormitories to death row as an officer, caseworker, case manager and unit manager, prior to being hired as a unit supervisor at WMCI in late 2009.

Moffat was promoted to Major of Correctional Officers in October 2014 and served as the chief of security until his promotion to deputy warden at that facility. In both capacities, he was instrumental in WMCI being fully accredited and re-accredited by the American Correctional Association.