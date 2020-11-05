California Governor Gavin Newsom recently appointed Heather Bowlds as director of the CDCR Division of Juvenile Justice. Bowlds had served as DJJ Deputy Director of Operations and Programs since 2016, and Acting Director since 2019.

She has also served in several other positions at DJJ since 2004. Those positions include Associate Director of Mental Health and Sexual Behavior Treatment Program Coordinator, Senior Psychologist, Acting Senior Psychologist Supervisor, and Clinical Psychologist. She was a Psychological Associate at the California Youth Authority from 2002 to 2004.

Bowlds earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in forensic psychology from the Alliant International University California School of Professional Psychology. This position requires Senate confirmation.