The ToughBuilt® Modular Tote transforms how professionals carry tools and supplies. Offered in three different sizes: 12 inches, 18 inches, and 30 inches, you can choose the best fit for your upcoming projects. Now you can take your workshop with you anywhere and set it up how you would like.

Included with every bag is a removable SoftBox™ that offers three removable tool dividers. One has an integrated kickstand to conveniently set up your tools the way you need for the job at hand. Made with a rugged HardBody™ construction and heavy-duty rivet reinforcement, this hardworking tote makes sure you can keep up with the rigorous demands of your job.

