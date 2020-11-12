California Governor Gavin Newsom recently named Patrick Covello as warden at Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) in Ione, Calif.

Covello has served as acting warden at MCSP since 2019. He was Acting Warden of the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility from 2018 to 2019, where he also served as Chief Deputy Administrator from 2017 to 2018.

He also held several positions at San Quentin State Prison from 2015 to 2017. These positions included Chief Deputy Administrator and Correctional Administrator. From 1995 to 2015, Covello held several positions at Ironwood State Prison that included Correctional Administrator for Business, Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant and Correctional Officer. He was a Correctional Officer for the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi from 1987 to 1995.

This position does not require Senate confirmation.