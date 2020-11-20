Gov. Newsom recently named David Holbrook as Warden of Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (CVSP) in Blythe, Calif.

Holbrook served as Acting Warden at CVSP since 2019. He also served as Chief Deputy Warden at CVSP from 2018 to 2019.

Prior to this, he was Chief Deputy Warden for the California Institution for Men at Chino, Calif. from 2016 to 2018. He was a Correctional Administrator for the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif. from 2014 to 2016.

Holbrook held several positions at CVSP from 2000 to 2014. These positions included Captain, Correctional Counselor III, Correctional Counselor II, Correctional Counselor I, and Medical Technical Assistant. He was also a Medical Technical Assistant for the California Correctional Center at Susanville, Calif. from 1995 to 2000.

This position does not require Senate confirmation.