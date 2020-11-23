PPSS Group recently announced its official replacement for its highly acclaimed polycarbonate-based stab-resistant body armour based on a comprehensive understanding of today’s most realistic threats faced by homeland and private security professionals.

Spike protection has now become of equal importance to private security professionals, simply due to the type of weapons appearing on the streets in recent years.

Comparing it with the company’s successful polycarbonate-based stab resistant vests, the new body armour is even lighter, thinner, more effective and functional.

Certified spike protection is crucial, especially to correctional and prison officers who face some of the harshest makeshift weapons, such as shanks and spikes daily.

“Following years of relentless R&D we have concluded that polycarbonate as a raw material is, or at some point will no longer be good enough,” said PPSS Group CEO Robert Kaiser, in a statement.

“Its lack of certified spike protection resulted in it becoming ‘morally’ very difficult for us. We learned to accept that improved protection from knives, machetes, razor blades, shanks and indeed spikes was needed. We also concluded that carbon fiber composites are the only real reliable and forward-thinking solution. Carbon fiber is enabling us to offer truly superior levels of stab protection alongside substantial weight reduction, lower thickness, and finally also fully certified spike protection.”

PPSS Group