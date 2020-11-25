Illinois Jail Renovation Nears Completion

By CN Staff

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. —The $14 million renovation of the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville—located approximately 240 miles south of Chicago—is more than 90 percent finished.

Plocher Construction Company is the general contractor on this project. AAIC Inc. is the architect.

At a recent Facilities Management Committee meeting, Interim Madison County Facilities Director Chris Milton said contractors will be finishing work on the jail’s “C” Block later this month before moving to the “D” Block, the final major part of the renovation.

The Madison County Jail consists of a booking/release center, a direct supervision facility, a main facility jail, and a work release center. In addition to providing work release opportunities, the Madison County Jail system seeks to develop and provide educational programs to help deter future criminal behavior from released inmates. The jail has 312 beds and features an Automated Inmate Information System.

Committee Member Phil Chapman also reported that contractors are reviewing the Hillsboro Annex Building in Edwardsville, which currently houses the Community Development and Probation Department. This building has asbestos issues, an aging HVAC system and boiler and electrical system.

The complete renovation cost for the building is approximately $3 million.