Design-Build Contract Approved for New Illinois Police Station

By Lisa Kopochinski

WOODRIDGE, Ill. —A design-build contract with Harbour Construction and Studio GC Architecture has been approved for a new Woodridge Police Department station, new Public Works Salt Dome and Cold Storage Facilities, and to renovate the current police department/public works facility in Woodridge, Ill., a village in DuPage County near Chicago.

“Since the early 2000s, the Village Board recognized the need for new and improved facilities. Approving this design contract is a great step forward,” said Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham, in a statement.

“It was a team effort to select Harbour and Studio GC out of the 10 companies selected for interviews. As Mayor and Board of Trustees, it’s our duty to help envision the future of our community.”

The current Woodridge Police Department and Public Works facility was built in 1986. Nearly 20 years later in 2004, the village commissioned its first of several facilities and space needs studies to conduct an initial analysis of the existing building’s condition, and to identify the long-term facility needs and potential property locations to assure appropriate long-term planning for the village.

In 2019, the board approved the purchase of a parcel of land on the northern portion of the former Wilton property as the Woodridge Police Department’s future location. This site was chosen because of its central location and proximity to the existing municipal campus.

The $7.8 million project will proceed in two phases. Phase 1 will include the construction of the new police facility, salt dome, outside storage, and cold storage at the new site. It will also include improvements to the existing building to allow Public Works to continue its operations until a future facility is constructed.

Added Mayor Cunningham. “We look forward to the groundbreaking of the new Police Department station towards the end of 2021.”