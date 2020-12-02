The Model PB-3-IP is a VoIP Emergency Phone Panic Button designed to mount under a desk or countertop and provide a quick and reliable way to make a silent emergency call. The called party can silently monitor the situation or engage in two-way handsfree communication by entering a touch tone “#”.

The PB-3-IP functions as a SIP end point connecting with a single CAT 5/6 cable from your POE switch. The unit can be programmed from any PC on the same LAN or remotely using a static IP address.

The PB-3-IP dials up to 5 emergency numbers and can be easily programmed from any touch tone phone. The Panic Button can be programmed to automatically deliver a digital announcement identifying the location of the emergency call, and an optional DTMF touch tone code may also be delivered. The red LED integrated into the push button will light, indicating that an emergency call is in progress.

Viking Electronics Inc.