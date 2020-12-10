Jennifer Barretto

Jennifer L. Barretto was recently appointed as Undersecretary of Administration for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She has been Director of Health Care Policy and Administration at CDCR since 2020, and also served as Deputy Director of Facility Support for the Division of Adult Institutions (DAI) from 2019 to 2020, and as assistant deputy director from 2017 to 2019.

Prior to that, Barretto was Chief Deputy Administrator of the Contract Beds Unit from 2016 to 2017 and Acting Warden and Chief Deputy Warden of California Health Care Facility, Stockton from 2015 to 2016. She has held multiple positions at California State Prison, Sacramento, including Associate Warden and Correctional Administrator from 2014 to 2015 and 2008 to 2010. She was Associate Director of Human Resources at headquarters from 2012 to 2014 and Correctional Administrator in the High Security Mission of DAI from 2010 to 2012.