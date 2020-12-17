Products 

Lighting Fixture

This RMCD-ICT Mighty Mac lighting fixture by Kenall Manufacturing has numerous applications such as cells, dayroom, cafeterias, showers, restrooms, corridors, sallyport, behavioral health, and recreation (correctional indoors).

Features include:

  • on-demand environmental disinfection via LED light;
  • single white disinfection mode;
  • independent laboratory tested to kill harmful bacteria including Staph and MRSA;
  • recessed convertible ceiling mount;
  • TIG-welded housing without post-weld grinding for additional strength; and
  • full-length concealed internal piano hinge.

Lamp types include two sizes:

  • 24 inch x 24 inch
  • 24 inch x 48 inch

Kenall Manufacturing

 

 