Lighting Fixture
This RMCD-ICT Mighty Mac lighting fixture by Kenall Manufacturing has numerous applications such as cells, dayroom, cafeterias, showers, restrooms, corridors, sallyport, behavioral health, and recreation (correctional indoors).
Features include:
- on-demand environmental disinfection via LED light;
- single white disinfection mode;
- independent laboratory tested to kill harmful bacteria including Staph and MRSA;
- recessed convertible ceiling mount;
- TIG-welded housing without post-weld grinding for additional strength; and
- full-length concealed internal piano hinge.
Lamp types include two sizes:
- 24 inch x 24 inch
- 24 inch x 48 inch