This RMCD-ICT Mighty Mac lighting fixture by Kenall Manufacturing has numerous applications such as cells, dayroom, cafeterias, showers, restrooms, corridors, sallyport, behavioral health, and recreation (correctional indoors).

Features include:

on-demand environmental disinfection via LED light;

single white disinfection mode;

independent laboratory tested to kill harmful bacteria including Staph and MRSA;

recessed convertible ceiling mount;

TIG-welded housing without post-weld grinding for additional strength; and

full-length concealed internal piano hinge.

Lamp types include two sizes:

24 inch x 24 inch

24 inch x 48 inch

Kenall Manufacturing