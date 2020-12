Senstar, a leader in video management, video analytics and perimeter intrusion detection solutions for numerous industries—including corrections— recently announced Alain Grinbaum as Senior Sales Director.

Grinbaum has assumed direct responsibility for Senstar’s sales functions for many of Senstar’s global locations, including Canada. He brings a strong security background to Senstar, spending several years as an entrepreneur in the industry, as well as holding senior roles with Aasset Security and Hanwha Techwin Europe.

“Senstar offers complete and sophisticated security solutions on their own and/or in combination to provide increased capabilities and options,” said Grinbaum. “I am pleased to be joining a company with such a strong commitment to fulfilling customer needs with top quality technologies, services, and support.”