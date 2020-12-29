Line Verfication Relay

The LVR-1 Line Verification Relay is useful on analog phone lines and extensions that do not have a method of monitoring the status of the idle phone lines. Phone lines can go out of service at any time and without any warning.

The LVR-1 Line Verification Relay monitors the voltage on an analog phone line. When that voltage goes below 2 volts for a programmable time, an on-board relay is activated. When the voltage of the phone line goes above 2 volts for the same programmable time, the relay is deactivated. Selectable times are 5, 10, 15 and 20 seconds. By using a timer, the LVR-1 makes sure that the line is dead before actuating the relay.

The LVR-1 is powered by an included 12-volt DC power adapter and has either a RJ-11 jack or a terminal block for connection to the phone line.

Features include:

On-board 2 pole relay with both NO and NC contacts available

Phone line connection thru an RJ-11 or terminal block

Power connection thru a 2.1 mm plug or terminal block

Power supply included

DIP switch selectable delay times of 5, 10, 15, and 20 seconds

Power: 120V AC/12V DC @ 500mA, UL listed adapter included

Dimensions: 4.38” x 2.97” x 1.38”

Viking Electronics