Georgia Municipal Court Recognized for Pandemic Efforts

By CN Staff

SUWANEE, Ga.—The Suwanee Municipal Court in Suwanee, Ga., has been named Program of the Year by the Georgia Municipal Court Clerks Council for its efforts involving COVID-19 implementations.

These measures include a queuing platform that was implemented in conjunction with a recent building renovation to meet the needs of court staff and customers. The flow of court participants is being managed during checking, in addition to tracking other individuals who enter the lobby on non-court days.

Individuals can check in remotely and wait in their vehicles until they are contacted by their mobile devices. A dashboard provides real-time insights for instant solutions, such as opening another check-in window when the number of customers exceeds a certain limit.

Jessica Roth, Director of Business Services at the City of Suwanee said, “The queuing system allows us to minimize the number of people in the building and practice social distancing, while still providing necessary services to our citizens. Beyond COVID-19, the system offers the ability to wait somewhere other than a waiting room, shortening the perceived wait time. The system also allows for employees to work remotely.”

The Suwanee Municipal Court has also implemented contactless document scanning, which has eliminated the need to exchange physical documents. A scanner in the courtroom allows attorneys and customers to share documents. Scanned documents are transmitted directly to the judge’s monitor.

“These new systems have immeasurably improved wait times and brought a more sophisticated level of organization to our processes by giving court staff a better way to move court participants through the building, while enhancing the customer experience as a whole,” said Court Service Administrator Mariza Abdeljawad, in a statement.

The Georgia Municipal Court Clerks’ Council is a non-profit association that provides resources to court clerks and assistance and guidance to the public.