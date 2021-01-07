These polyester 4-pocket uniform trousers are simple, high-quality pants at an amazing value. Industrial laundry friendly means that these trousers will remain vibrant without fading for up to 50 wash cycles.

Features include:

Fabric: 100% polyester, 7-7.5 oz. per sq. yd./12 oz. per linear yd.; Twill weave

At-Ease™ slide adjustment waistband

Lined 7/8” inserted belt loops

Quarter-top front pocket

Heavy-duty YKK® zipper

2 back pockets with button tab on left pocket

Bar tacks at stress points for durability

Industrial laundry friendly

Machine wash or dry clean

Tact Squad