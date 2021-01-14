Scanner Chair

RSD B.O.S.S II scanner chairs and B.O.S.S III scanner chairs are fast, reliable, simple to use, non-intrusive scanning system designed to detect small weapons or contraband metal objects concealed in abdominal cavity, rectal/vaginal cavity, nasal/oral cavities, and the shin area. High precision non-contact measurement sensors are housed in the frame of rugged Baltic Birch wood that is coated in RF resistant paint for improved EMI rejection.

The sensors provide instantaneous, high sensitivity detection, and can detect most ferrous and non-ferrous metals or alloys.

The person being screened simply positions his/her chin near the oral sensor and then sits momentarily in the chair. The entire procedure takes just a few seconds. Magnetic field sensors housed in the seat of the chair and the oral sensor assembly automatically interrogate for the presence of metal.

RSD Security Scanners