The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced Travis Considine as the Assistant Chief of the Media and Communications Office.

Stationed at DPS’ Austin headquarters, Considine most recently worked as Communications Director for Senator John Cornyn’s re-election campaign. Prior to that, he worked in the private sector as a Communications Manager for Uber’s U.S. Policy & Communications team.

With Considine’s hiring, the Office of Media and Government Relations will be divided into two offices: The Office of Media and Communications and the Office of Government Relations. Kevin Cooper will continue in his role as the Chief of Government Relations.

“In addition to possessing a deep background in communications and public relations, Travis understands how law enforcement agencies and government leaders can work together to better serve the public from his own professional and personal experiences,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw, in a statement.

Considine graduated from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

Considine comes from a law enforcement family. His father is currently a Lieutenant with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.