Products 

Slash-Resistant Shirts

Correctional News 2 Views

SlashPRO® Slash Resistant Shirts are made from ultra-high cut resistant fabric, Cut-Tex® PRO. They offer outstanding certified and extensively field-tested protection from edged weapon, knives and blades, effectively reducing the risk of cuts and laceration and rapid blood loss.

Features and benefits include the following:

  • this slash resistance shirt can be worn covertly – ideal for all types of covert operations or surveillance
  • V-neck allows the wearer to undo the top button(s) of a suit shirt, without revealing the protective garment
  • Can also be worn with our SlashPRO® balaclavasor neck guardsfor additional protection
  • Fully CE marked (Cat II PPE Directive)

This product is suitable for:

  • Police/Law Enforcement
  • Prison/Correctional Services
  • Immigration
  • Customs
  • Border Force
  • Private Security (i.e. security guards and bouncers)
  • Civil Enforcement

