SlashPRO® Slash Resistant Shirts are made from ultra-high cut resistant fabric, Cut-Tex® PRO. They offer outstanding certified and extensively field-tested protection from edged weapon, knives and blades, effectively reducing the risk of cuts and laceration and rapid blood loss.

Features and benefits include the following:

this slash resistance shirt can be worn covertly – ideal for all types of covert operations or surveillance

V-neck allows the wearer to undo the top button(s) of a suit shirt, without revealing the protective garment

Can also be worn with our SlashPRO® balaclavasor neck guardsfor additional protection

Fully CE marked (Cat II PPE Directive)

This product is suitable for:

Police/Law Enforcement

Prison/Correctional Services

Immigration

Customs

Border Force

Private Security (i.e. security guards and bouncers)

Civil Enforcement

SlashPRO