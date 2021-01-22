Slash-Resistant Shirts
SlashPRO® Slash Resistant Shirts are made from ultra-high cut resistant fabric, Cut-Tex® PRO. They offer outstanding certified and extensively field-tested protection from edged weapon, knives and blades, effectively reducing the risk of cuts and laceration and rapid blood loss.
Features and benefits include the following:
- this slash resistance shirt can be worn covertly – ideal for all types of covert operations or surveillance
- V-neck allows the wearer to undo the top button(s) of a suit shirt, without revealing the protective garment
- Can also be worn with our SlashPRO® balaclavasor neck guardsfor additional protection
- Fully CE marked (Cat II PPE Directive)
This product is suitable for:
- Police/Law Enforcement
- Prison/Correctional Services
- Immigration
- Customs
- Border Force
- Private Security (i.e. security guards and bouncers)
- Civil Enforcement