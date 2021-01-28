Major Revamp for Historic California Courthouse

By CN Staff

SUSANVILLE, Calif.—The Lassen County Board of Supervisors recently awarded a contract to have the historic 104-year-old Lassen County Courthouse renovated. The facility is located in Susanville, a town of approximately 18,000 located 135 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The approximately $3 million project—awarded to Broward Builders, Inc. of Woodland, Calif.—includes a seismic upgrade, in addition to elevator and accessibility improvements. Public Works Director Pete Heimbigner said, in a statement, that he anticipates work to begin in February and be completed in July.

In 2018, the county was notified it would receive approximately $8.5 million through legislative specified funding through the California Natural Resources Agency.

These funds can only be spent on the courthouse square remodel, so the county started planning a five-step phasing plan to ensure it would receive the most out of the allotted money.

In late 2019, departments temporarily moved out of historic building.

Built in 1917, the Lassen County Courthouse designed by architect George C. Sellon in Classical Revival style. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.