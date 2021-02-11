NCCHC Offers Free Attendance for Virtual Healthcare Conference

By CN Staff

CHICAGO—For the first time ever, the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) brings the industry a full conference at no charge. Because of the solid sponsor support, the organization is able to make this offer to attendees as a thank you for their loyalty during a challenging time.

Those joining in April 27-28 will experience a conference entirely focused on correctional health care. The largest free virtual event for correctional health care in the world will provide opportunities to network with and learn from leaders, clinicians, and administrators committed to the quality of patient care in correctional institutions. For those unable to attend ‘live,’ the conference’s resources will remain on-demand through May 31.

Highlights will include:

Two full days of competitively selected quality educational programming;

Learning from expert presenters and leaders in more than 60 sessions;

Attending sessions at your convenience—live or on demand through May 31;

Networking with leaders and peers from every discipline from small, medium and large facilities all over the U.S.:

The option of adding on (at an extra charge) a preconference seminar with invaluable information on NCCHC Standards; and

Up to 78 hours of continuing education credit.

The mission of the NCCHC is to boost the quality of healthcare in jails, prisons and juvenile confinement venues. NCCHC establishes standards for health services in correctional facilities, oversees a voluntary accreditation program for institutions that meet those standards, produces resource publications, hosts educational conferences and offers certification for correctional health professionals.