Durable Work Gloves

Brass Knuckle® SmartCut™ BKCR303 gloves succeed on three fronts by providing dexterity, grip and ANSI cut level A2 protection. This triple threat is accomplished with a glass fiber and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) shell — a composite yarn that has a strength-to-weight ratio eight to 15 times greater than steel — and polyurethane coating. The thinner, 13-gauge material delivers deftness without trading away its inherent cut-resistance.

The non-sticky polyurethane coating on the palm and fingers features excellent grip, even against oils, fats, and greases, and can deliver enhanced puncture protection and abrasion resistance, all without adding bulk or reducing touch sensitivity.

In addition, the glove’s uncoated back and wrist improves ventilation. A seamless and stretchable full knit wrist provides a snug fit and prevents dirt, debris, and cold from getting inside glove. Color-coded cuffs easily indicate glove size.

Brass Knuckle