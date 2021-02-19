Hawaii Issues Request for Interest on Oahu Correctional Center

By CN Staff

OAHU, Hawaii—The State of Hawaii recently made available a Request for Interest (RFI) for the planned development of a new Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC). The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), which is assisting the Department of Public Safety, released the RFI to determine interest in a possible future procurement.

The need to revamp and/or replace Hawaii’s correctional facilities has been well documented by various master plans and studies conducted for decades. The common element in each is the need to improve facilities housing the State’s offender population in ways that are reflective of correctional best practices. However, with other priorities and resource limitations, investments in the State’s correctional infrastructure have been limited.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many state and local governments are facing severe budgetary constraints that will affect the ability to finance infrastructure projects and programs in the years ahead. This includes the State of Hawaii, which is planning or has underway important investments in its education, health care, justice, and transportation systems. State officials are therefore seeking ways to allow priority projects to proceed while avoiding traditional financing solutions that could result in long-term negative effects to the State’s debt ceiling and credit rating.

Among the State’s priority projects is development of a new Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) to replace the current OCCC located at 2199 Kamehameha Highway, in the Kalihi neighborhood of Honolulu. Leading the effort is the Hawaii Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) which has issued a Request for Interest (RFI) to ascertain interest in development of the new OCCC.

The information, input, and advice received from Respondents to the RFI will inform and/or refine assumptions and expectations regarding the planning, procurement, and eventual delivery of the new OCCC.

Interested firms (Respondents) are encouraged to respond to the RFI including, but not limited to:

Construction contractors and designers with experience in alternative project delivery of public infrastructure, such as correctional facilities of similar characteristics, size and/or complexity, particularly projects utilizing private financing and/or maintenance responsibilities;

Financiers and/or equity investors with a successful development and investment track record in Social Infrastructure of similar characteristics, size, and/or complexity;

Investors with resources to commit to delivery of a new OCCC with a shared vision with the State as described in the RFI;

Firms experienced in the maintenance of correctional facilities or similar secure institutions;

Industry organizations representing any of the above or related firms; and

Industry organizations of local, small and/or disadvantaged businesses whose member firms may wish to participate on a team or consortium of project proposers.

The deadline for submitting an RFI response is 5 p.m. HST on March 12, 2021; to find out more visit the State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety website.