Iron Age invites all tough workers to “Lower the Boom” with its all-new Backstop series of tough work boots. Construct, demolish, dig, excavate, load, uproot, break, grade, push, and plow. No matter the tough work or machinery, these classic Iron Age welted full-grain leather boots are built for durability. Steel toe protection with a defined heel for ladders, grating, and scaffolding. Black and brown 6” models available.

Iron Age