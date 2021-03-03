Jon Tallman

Jonathan Tallman, public safety architecture market segment leader for Dewberry’s Midwest region with more than 16 years of experience, was promoted to senior associate. His expertise includes planning, space needs analysis, conceptual design, design development, construction documents, and construction administration phase work for public safety facilities. Tallman is a contributing member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) through teaching bi-annually at training seminars and authoring sections of the updated IACP Police Facilities Planning Guidelines and the Training Guidelines, which will be released in 2021. Tallman earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Kansas (2002) and is a registered architect in Florida, Illinois, and Ohio. He is a guiding principles compliance professional and a member of AIA, Association of Licensed Architects, GBI, International Living Future Institute, Kane County Fire Chiefs Association, and NCARB.