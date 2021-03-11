Portable Air Cleaning System

Johnson Controls has released its new ENVIRCO IsoClean CM Portable HEPA Air Cleaning System from KOCH Filter. IsoClean CM provides the optimum combination of efficient HEPA air cleaning with multiple air changes per hour to continually improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and help minimize the spread of airborne pathogens including COVID-19.

IsoClean CM comes equipped with two air filters – a MERV-8 anti-microbial prefilter to capture large pollutants and a high-capacity HEPA filter. The unit is designed to draw unfiltered air into the lower portion of the unit, then pass through a two-inch antimicrobial prefilter before passing through the 99.97% efficient HEPA filter. A variable speed centrifugal blower with adjustable fan speeds controls the number of air changes per hour to support a variety of room sizes from 400 to 1,700 cubic feet per minute (CFM).

IsoClean CM is ideal for a variety of spaces including offices, correctional facilities, classrooms and dormitories, shelters and rehab facilities. IsoClean CM can be rolled from one room to another and easily fits into areas with limited floor space.

Johnson Controls