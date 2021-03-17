Anti-Fog Protective Eyewear

Fogging lenses and an overall lack of comfort are the two main reasons that workers remove their eye protection. Brass Knuckle® Spectrum™ (BKFLEX-4040N) helps solve it by bringing together flexible comfort and peak anti-fog protection for safety eyewear workers won’t want to take off.

In fact, lens fogging is the No. 1 challenge facing wearers of eye protection. It makes workers want to remove their safety glasses to wipe away the fog. That’s a hazard waiting to become an accident. Workers who aren’t wearing eye protection are out of compliance — and, in those vulnerable seconds or minutes that their eyes are exposed to potential impact or splash hazard, eye injuries can occur.

Spectrum helps prevent this issue with N-FOG™ anti-fog lens protection. It permanently bonds to the lens and will not wear off or wash off. Its anti-fog protection exceeds European EN 166/168, and in fact lasts 15 times longer. For comfort, Spectrum features bowed, super-flex rubber temples that ratchet for custom fit. They touch the wearer only behind the ears, eliminating all pressure points. Spectrum brings all this to bear while also retaining its anti-scratch, anti-static, and UV protection properties.

Brass Knuckle