Vacuum Lifting Attachments

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots, has added two Vacuworx lifting attachments to its lineup in North America. The vacuum lifting systems, optimized for use with Brokk machines, are capable of attaching to and lifting concrete, granite, marble, metal, steel and other flat, non-porous materials. With the ability to lift up to 2 tonnes, the attachments share the safety- and efficiency-improving benefits of Brokk machines and increase the versatility of the robots.

Through Oklahoma-based Vacuworx, Brokk offers the PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System and SL 2 Subcompact Vacuum Lifting System. Both systems feature wireless remote control and lightweight construction to maximize the lift capacity of the robot. They are fast and easy to attach with interchangeable pads to work with a variety of material sizes and weights. The PHD is powered by rechargeable LFP batteries, and the SL 2 runs on the Brokk machine’s hydraulic system. The attachments pair perfectly with Brokk robots’ high lifting capacities. Operators can lift as much as 2,500 pounds with the PHD system and up to 4,400 pounds with the SL 2 system.

Brokk