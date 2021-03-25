Jeremy Elder, deputy director for industries with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), has assumed a leadership role in the American Correctional Association (ACA), a national organization that oversees the accreditation of prisons, jails and other detention facilities.

Elder, deputy director for industries for the NDCS, has accepted an appointment to serve as chairperson for the Correctional Industries Committee. Elder oversees operations at Cornhusker State Industries (CSI), Federal Surplus Property and the NDCS engineering division. He is also on the board of the National Correctional Industries Association (NCIA) as vice president of marketing.