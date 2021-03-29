Disposable Hard-Hat Liners

NoSweat has created the first disposable performance liners specifically for hard hats that absorb sweat instantly while preventing odors, stains, acne and the constant need to stop and wipe up sweat with a towel or a shirt sleeve. The thin liners offer a universal fit in all brands and makes of hard hats and bump caps and are compliant with major safety standards requirements. The liners are performance, safety and hygiene based allowing users to keep their eye safely on the job, without distractions that are associated with sweating. Depending on the person and activities being performed, each liner can last anywhere from one use up to two weeks.

NoSweat