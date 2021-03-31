Rob Britten, with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), has reassumed two key leadership roles in the American Correctional Association (ACA), the national organization that oversees the accreditation of prisons, jails and other detention facilities.

Britten, of the Omaha Correctional Center (OCC), has been reappointed to serve on both the Ethics and Equal Rights committees for the ACA. Britten, a staff member with NDCS for 27 years, was first appointed to those groups in 2019. He currently manages the policy and accreditation process for OCC. Britten is also a certified auditor for the ACA, which enables him to conduct audits of other member correctional systems.