Paul McIlree, P.E., a nationally recognized leader in design-build project delivery, has been promoted to STV senior vice president.

McIlree will continue to serve as STV’s design-build director. In this role, McIlree is responsible for active oversight of the firm’s design-build efforts and the implementation of best practices across STV’s project delivery, commercial, and business development initiatives.

“Paul has played an integral part in STV’s growth in recent years, specifically within the design-build arena,” said Chuck Kohler, P.E., S.E., STV’s chief operating officer. “His keen business sense and ability to develop relationships and partnerships has brought tremendous value to the firm and the clients we serve.”

McIlree joined STV in 2016. Over the past five years, he has helped the firm successfully pursue and execute numerous landmark initiatives procured using the design-build project delivery method. McIlree earned his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Tennessee Technological University and is a registered Professional Engineer in Florida.