VIVOTEK recently announced the launch of the CC9380-HV day/night surveillance camera with Trend Micro IoT Security. The CC9380-HV is an update on VIVOTEK’s widely popular CC8370-HV, now available in 5MP with H.265 compression.

The CC9380-HV is a true 24-hour camera, with a removable IR-cut filter and Supreme Night Visibility (SNV). Through the use of a single fisheye lens set to a 180-degree horizontal panoramic view, the seamless image provides a very large vertical field of view.

To meet the demands of any harsh outdoor application, the CC9380-HV is also armed with IP66-rated housing to help the camera body withstand rain, dust and high-pressure water jets from any direction, while its IK10-rated housing provides robust protection against acts of vandalism.

