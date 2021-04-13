New Detection System Boosts Inmate Screening

By CN Staff

LISLE, Ill.—Metrasens, a recognized leader in advanced detection systems for security and safety applications, recently announced the launch of its next generation detection system, Cellsense Ultra with Xact ID intelligent detection technology. This reimagined detection system features expertly designed software algorithms and machine learning to boost all-around detection performance while introducing data collection, reporting, and systems integration.

Metrasens has seized the opportunity and created breakthrough technology, pushing the detection system category to new limits. Through these achievements, Cellsense Ultra offers its users:

Xact ID™, an intelligent detection platform underpinning the software algorithms, machine learning, and sensor design to produce next generation system performance.

70% greater overall detection compared with our current market leading technology, enabling greater confiscation of threat items.

Zone indication, designed and developed to be the most accurate on the market and most intuitive with LED light indicators evenly distributed across the whole vertical distance of the system to improve secondary screening efficiency.

Improved mitigation of environmental interference, which translates into fewer false alarms and increased screening location options.

Data collection and reporting, giving both operational intelligence and event tracking of the last 100,000 events to manage usage and compliance

A cyber secure network interface, enabling centralized event log analysis, operating reporting, covert alert notification, and remote system setup.

A PCAP, rugged, touchscreen GUI interface with user access restrictions to protect against unauthorized tampering.

System integration capability to connect data output with other management or security systems.

A future-ready solution, designed to continue evolving over time additive performance, features, and functionality.

Contactless screening, allowing staff to maintain a safe social distance from those being screened for the utmost attention to safety

“Metrasens has been at the forefront of revolutionizing security technology and changing the status quo in contraband detection. Cellsense Ultra with Xact ID demonstrates our capability and determination to push detection systems further and further, and expanding their utility for our customers”, said Dr. Simon Goodyear, Chief Executive Officer for Metrasens. “By taking a 360-degree view of our customers greatest challenges we have been able to innovate smarter, creating a thoughtful digital transformation we believe will exceed expectations.” Goodyear continued, “Doing so during a pandemic and continuing to reinforce contactless screening methods makes this a great time for this product to reach the market. Our customer pilot programs have been very successful and we are now excited to make Cellsense Ultra available more widely.”

Cellsense Ultra with Xact ID is initially available in the U.S. for correctional facilities, courts, and related applications.