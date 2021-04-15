On the heels of late last year’s release of WetWorks® Pre-Saturated Cleaning Wipes comes a powerful line extension with a fast-acting disinfectant that kills 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. New WetWorks® +Plus Pre-Saturated Surface Disinfecting Wipes feature a powerful EPA-registered disinfectant that quickly kills common dangerous bacteria like Staph, E.coli, Listeria, and Klebsiella pneumoniae.

The powerful disinfecting wipe is intended for use in corrections facilities, hospitals and offices, and many other spaces. Each roll contains 800 wipes measuring 8”x 6” that are loadable into either a wall-mounted or floor-style dispenser. Adjustable pull tension dispenses one wipe at a time, reducing waste and saving money. The transparent cover makes it easy to see when wipes are low, so sanitation is never sacrificed. The company’s floor-style dispenser comes with a discreet wastebasket to encourage patron use and safe disposal.

Hospeco Brands