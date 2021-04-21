Cortech USA® recently introduced the Endurance™ ADA Compliant Wall Mount Desk. Designed with total inclusivity in mind, the desk is the perfect solution for individuals with mobility disabilities. Cortech’s ADA Compliant Desk is constructed of high impact, “no break” polyethylene, and can be bolted to the wall 6-8” above the floor to allow adequate knee and leg clearance for the user and to comply with ADA requirements. It is available in twelve different colors and affixed with a smooth, laminate top to provide a high-quality writing surface for any user.

