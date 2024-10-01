Building Bridges: The Collaboration of Architectural Practices in Designing Justice Buildings

By Steve Sestic, Cristi Glenn & Memo Terres

In professional practice, the architecture and design of justice buildings holds significant weight, not just in terms of functionality and aesthetics, but also in the embodiment of societal values and principles. As our communities evolve so do our expectations of justice spaces, calling for designs that not only serve their intended purpose but also foster inclusivity, accessibility, and fairness. In this pursuit, collaboration between architectural practices has emerged as a powerful tool, pooling diverse expertise, and perspectives to create spaces that truly embody the principles in justice design.

Design justice—a concept rooted in the belief that design can either reinforce or challenge social inequalities—emphasizes the importance of inclusive, participatory processes and equitable outcomes. When it comes to justice buildings, this specific approach becomes even more critical since these spaces symbolize the principles of fairness and equality under the law.

The collaboration between architectural practices in designing justice buildings exemplifies the potential for synergies in the pursuit of design justice. By bringing together their respective strengths, experiences, and visions, these practices can create spaces that not only meet the functional requirements of justice institutions but also resonate with the communities they serve.

One of the key benefits of collaboration is the opportunity to leverage diverse perspectives. Each architectural practice may bring unique insights shaped by their background, expertise, and previous projects. For example, one practice may specialize in sustainable design solutions, while the other may have extensive experience in community engagement processes. Practices are focusing more on the concept of restorative justice: we are introducing specific design initiatives oriented at enhancing staff’s well-being and promoting a healing environment for individuals in conflict with the law. By combining strengths, the collaboration can integrate an energy efficient approach and guiding principles into the design, while ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders are heard and valued.

Moreover, collaboration allows for a more holistic approach to design, considering not only the physical aspects of the building but also its broader impact on the community and the environment. Justice buildings are not isolated structures; they’re integral parts of the urban fabric that influence the dynamics of their surroundings. Practices collaborating on a specific project will be able to apply a more comprehensive approach of first-and second-generation Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles, in turn allowing the built environment to promote safety. By working together, architectural practices can develop designs that contribute positively to their civic context, promoting social cohesion, accessibility, and resilience.

Another advantage of collaboration is the ability to challenge conventional norms and paradigms. Justice buildings have traditionally been associated with imposing, intimidating structures that convey authority and power. However, this approach can be alienating and oppressive, especially for marginalized communities. Through collaboration, architectural practices can explore alternative design approaches that prioritize transparency, accessibility, and inclusivity. By reimagining the traditional archetype of justice buildings, they can create spaces that are welcoming and empowering for all.

Furthermore, collaboration fosters a culture of learning and innovation within the architectural community. By working together, practices can exchange ideas, techniques, and best practices, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in design, including new technology and flexibility for future growth. This spirit of collaboration extends beyond individual projects and contributes to the collective advancement of the profession and the pursuit of design justice in all its forms.

As a result, collaboration between architectural practices in designing justice buildings represents a paradigm shift in the field of architecture, highlighting the importance of equity, and community engagement. By pooling their resources and expertise, these practices can create spaces that not only serve their intended purpose but also embody the principles of design justice, fostering a more equitable and humane built environment for all. As we continue to confront the challenges of the 21st century, collaboration will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the future of justice architecture to ensure that our buildings are safe yet welcoming, while also reflecting the values and aspirations of our diverse society.

Long-standing professional collaboration evolves into partnerships that demonstrate the addition of one plus one can equal three, as multi-strength and multi-national firms work in conjunction to achieve design excellence and apply specific lessons learned for continued improvement.

Multinational firms have worked seamlessly with experienced resources to address highly complex programming and planning assignments, which accurately respond to law enforcement operations and site conditions. Through collaboration, the opportunity to achieve design excellence is maximized, especially with award winning practices such as AECOM and NORR, who have delivered the Waterloo Regional Consolidated Courthouse, a new 426,500 square-foot building where the distinct geological character of Ontario’s Grand River inspired the design. This project has won multiple design excellence awards including the 2013 American Institute of Architects and Academy of Architecture for Justice-Award of Merit, and it also achieved LEED® Gold certification. Currently, both firms are also developing the Sir Robert Peel Centre Redevelopment project: a large-scale law enforcement assignment within an existing facility to be developed in three phases.

AECOM and NORR have a long history of collaboration—over 20 years of delivering innovative justice design. This extensive relationship translates into a cohesive team with passionate and skilled professionals, demonstrating expertise, and the ability to work towards a unified vision. Recent examples of our integrated team delivering award-winning justice design include the Sir Robert Peel Centre Redevelopment project, the National Printing Bureau and the Waterloo Regional Consolidated Courthouse.

Steve Sestic, OAA, MRAIC, Principal, AECOM, Buildings + Places, Public Safety & Justice – Canada; Cristi Glenn, Assoc. AIA, ICCJP, NORR, Principal, Justice – U.S.; Memo Terres, OAA, MRAIC, PMP, WELL AP, NORR, Principal, Justice – Canada