Correctional News Partners with CLA & CJJA

Correctional News recently announced its newest partnerships with the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators (CJJA) and the Correctional Leadership Association (CLA). By teaming up with the country’s top correctional leaders, these partnerships allow us additional touch points to enhance our content through exclusive insights and gives us the unique ability to promote and support our amazing leaders and the advancements of our industry.

In the 2025 editorial year at Correctional News, key leaders and directors from both CLA and CJJA will be featured in reoccurring Director Reports: a space where industry thoughts, progress, lessons and more key information will be shared with readers. With experiences and ideas being available to the community, industry planners and leaders can observe one another’s progress and analyze trends around the country to take inspiration and apply changes to their own facilities, as well as provide further information to our readers as they navigate new innovations and solutions for secure facilities around the country and world. This partnership will serve as an evergreen resource for the future of corrections, and further connect correctional and juvenile justice leaders with other figures in the greater corrections community.

CLA & CJJA Shoutouts

Recently, CJJA honored Larome Myrick, who was awarded with the prestigious President’s Award for his 20-plus years of championing juvenile justice reform, equity, and inclusion, and Jessica Moncada, who received the 2024 Edward J. Loughran Outstanding Leadership Award from CJJA for her unrelenting leadership and commitment to implementing the mission values and goals of CJJA. CJJA has also recently shown praise to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services’ Thrive Academy, a data-informed, youth development and violence intervention program, and additionally awarded the program with the CJJA Inspiration Innovation Award. On the CLA side, Colby Braun, Director of ND Dept of Corrections and Rehabilitation, just recently received the prestigious Charles Colson Advocate of Hope Award for his twenty years of service in the corrections industry. The award, presented by Prison Fellowship, honors leaders who work tirelessly to bring hope and reform to our justice system.

Looking Ahead

Correctional News strives to connect the community of correctional leaders and innovators with these partnerships and plans to delve into the field further at our annual summit in November.

In addition, CLA Executive Director Kevin Kempf, and CJJA Executive Director Michael Dempsey will preview their upcoming plans for their associations and more information regarding our partnerships in the November/December issue of Correctional News.

If you have any questions regarding our partnerships with CLA and CJJA or to learn more about the associations, please contact Correctional News at cn@wmhmedia.com.